British Columbia

One man in custody, no one hurt after lengthy standoff in northwestern B.C.

GITSEGUKLA, B.C.
The Canadian Press

A nearly 12-hour standoff in northwestern British Columbia ended with one man in custody but no injuries.

New Hazelton RCMP say they were called to a home in Gitsegukla, west of New Hazelton, early Saturday for a report of an assault involving a man allegedly breaching court-imposed conditions for similar offences.

A statement from police says a distraught man who claimed to have a rifle barricaded himself in the home as officers arrived.

A witness also reported a woman was inside and several neighbouring homes were evacuated as a crisis negotiator spoke with the 26-year-old man and eventually coaxed him out.

He was taken into custody and remains in hospital where police say he is being held while undergoing further assessments.

No weapons were found in the home.

