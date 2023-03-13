Fire has swept through the courthouse in the town of Golden in southeastern British Columbia.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

He says it’s too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building is suspicious.

Grandy says the damage is “quite significant,” but exact losses won’t be determined until investigators can get inside.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

No injuries have been reported.