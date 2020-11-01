 Skip to main content

Party-goers in Vancouver flout COVID-19 rules Halloween night

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
A group of young men shoot off fireworks on Halloween in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Vancouver police say they are disappointed after social media posts showed downtown streets crowded with partygoers on Halloween night, apparently flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Spokesman Const. Jason Doucette says it wasn’t possible to try to disperse the alcohol-fuelled crowd or issue tickets due to a number of factors.

He says the number of people in downtown grew larger than expected and additional resources were brought in from around the city.

Doucette says police made a number of arrests for minor offences, such as causing a disturbance, but there were no reported injuries.

He says police likely won’t have a clear picture of calls for service on Halloween until later today.

On Thursday, B.C.’s chief medical officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the province was in a “danger zone” with more than 2,300 active cases of COVID-19 being reported.

