Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

Winston Blackmore, who was found guilty of practising polygamy, leaves court in Cranbrook, B.C., on July 24, 2017.

A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were leaders of a religious sect in British Columbia serve time in jail after being found guilty of polygamy.

Peter Wilson is asking for a sentence of between 90 days and six months in jail for Winston Blackmore, and a term of one month to 90 days for James Oler.

Wilson says both men are hard working and honest citizens, but the sentences must denounce their crimes and deter others.

He told Justice Sheri Ann Donegan of the British Columbia Supreme Court that there are only two other convictions for polygamy in Canadian history, but because those cases took place in 1899 and 1906 they do not help in determining a sentence for the 62-year-old Blackmore and 54-year-old Oler.

The courtroom in Cranbrook was packed for today’s sentencing hearing, mostly with members of Blackmore’s family, as there were not enough seats to accommodate everyone who wanted to watch the proceedings.

Donegan found Blackmore guilty last July of marrying two dozen women, while Oler was found to have married five women.

Both men have been leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which condones plural marriage. They live in the small community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C.

Blackmore’s lawyer, Blair Suffredine, asked the court to stay the charges against his client after the guilty verdicts, arguing the law against polygamy infringed on Blackmore’s charter rights to religious freedom.

Donegan dismissed the arguments in March, saying both Blackmore and Oler knew that entering into multiple marriages is illegal in Canada.

The maximum sentence for polygamy under the Criminal Code is five years in prison.

