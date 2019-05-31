 Skip to main content

British Columbia Rare white killer whale spotted off B.C. coast

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Rare white killer whale spotted off B.C. coast

Amy Smart
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A rare white killer whale, shown in a handout photo, has been spotted off the coast of British Columbia.

Miguel Neves Dos Reis/The Canadian Press

A rare white killer whale has been spotted off the coast of British Columbia.

Jared Towers, an orca ecologist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says the young transient killer whale was first seen at the end of November and was spotted again May 17.

Several conditions can give whales that bleached appearance and it’s not yet known which one is affecting this months-old male.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t actually know what kind of condition it has. There are a few options though,” he said.

White orcas have been spotted a few times in the last century in B.C.’s waters but none of them are still alive, he said.

One was documented in 1924 and a couple more were seen in the 1940s and 1950s, he said.

Another captured in 1970 was found to have a rare disorder called Chediak-Higashi syndrome. Few individuals with the syndrome, which affects the immune system and causes partial albinism, survive into adulthood, Towers said.

If a white orca does grow to adulthood, it more likely has albinism, a genetic condition where animals have no colouring, or leucism, a partial loss of pigmentation.

“It’s quite common. Lots of different species have it. I mean, it’s rare to see but it’s still well known,” Towers said.

“That’s probably what this little guy has,” he said, referring to leucism, noting that you can still see some pigmentation in the areas that would typically be jet black.

Story continues below advertisement

The other option is he could just grow into his natural colouring, Towers said.

“The final explanation is kind of the interesting unknown option. We have documented some kind of whitish killer whales over the last 20 years or so in B.C. as calves, as little guys, but as they grow up they lose this whitish colouring and just turn out to be normal black and white orcas,” he said.

The whale is part of a pod that frequents the waters around British Columbia’s south coast, so if it lives, there should be plenty of chances to keep an eye on it.

“I anticipate we’ll get lots of opportunities to see this whale again and see how its condition progresses. I don’t have any reason to believe it’s in poor health.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter