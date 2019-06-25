 Skip to main content

British Columbia RCMP, conservation officers searching for aggressive black bear in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
RCMP and conservation officers in Burnaby, B.C., are searching for what is described as an aggressive black bear.

They say the bruin challenged a group of picnickers Monday on Burnaby Mountain and then lunged at a woman trying to shoo the bear away from several backpacks.

The woman ended up with a scratch on her calf and conservation officers say the encounter shows the bear has lost its fear of humans.

It will likely be destroyed if it is captured.

The search is focused on several popular hiking trails around Burnaby Mountain, including the Trans Canada Trail.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says 15 bears have been destroyed in Metro Vancouver this year after becoming habituated to human food, meaning they could not be safely captured and relocated.

