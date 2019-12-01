 Skip to main content

British Columbia

RCMP release identity, details of body found in alley in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press

RCMP are looking for help piecing together the timeline of events that led to a man’s body being left near a dumpster in Kamloops, B.C.

Mounties have identified the man as 66-year-old David Boltwood of no fixed address.

They say his body was found wrapped in a rug in an alley Friday and evidence indicates it had been there for five days.

Police say Boltwood was often seen in various locations around the city’s north shore, often in a wheelchair, and his last contact with police was Nov. 4.

Although RCMP initially reported the death as a criminal matter, Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay now says it’s too early to know if Boltwood’s death is the result of a criminal act.

He adds, however, that it’s “clearly” a crime to dispose of human remains in this manner.

The man’s identity was disclosed by the police service, which typically does not release the identity of deceased people, in order to advance its investigation.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a timeline of his whereabouts. If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP,” Pillay said.

