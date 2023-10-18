Police in Metro Vancouver say a 12-year-old was hit and killed by a recycling truck while biking to school this week.

The RCMP say they’re investigating the collision that occurred at an intersection in Pitt Meadows, B.C., around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say paramedics and firefighters tried to save the child’s life, but the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the truck driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Mounties’ collision analysis and reconstruction service has visited the scene and the Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crimes unit is handling the investigation.

A statement from Insp. Martin Guay says the child’s death is a tragic and devastating loss for the community.

Guay says no further information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.