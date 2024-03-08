The River Forecast Centre says recent snowfall at higher elevations across British Columbia has increased snowpack levels, but the risk of low stream flows and drought conditions this summer remains.

Dave Campbell, the head of B.C.’s River Forecast Centre, says the average snowpack in the province has jumped to 66 per cent of normal since last month, when it had been near a record low of 61 per cent.

The centre analyses snowpack conditions, assesses seasonal water supply and flood risk and predicts flows in B.C.’s rivers and streams.

Campbell says the lower snowpack level could mean a reduced flood risk this spring in many areas of the province, but warm weather and spotty rainfall would also signal increased drought conditions this summer.

He says they'll know more as the spring melt gets started in April, which will determine water flows and drought conditions for the summer months.

Campbell says the River Forecast Centre’s snowpack report due for release on April 10 will include vital information about the coming flood and drought season.