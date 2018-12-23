Retired Abbotsford police officer dies in head-on collision in Nanaimo, B.C.

The victim of a fatal head-on collision in Nanaimo on Saturday has been identified as a well-known retired police officer.
Abbotsford Police have confirmed that the victim was Sgt. Shinder Kirk, a long-time police fixture in the Lower Mainland gang war.
Kirk served as media spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department, Integrated Gang Task Force and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).
Nanaimo RCMP say they are still investigating the incident, which involved two pickup trucks.
In one vehicle, Kirk was killed and two passengers were injured.
RCMP say no one in the second vehicle was taken to hospital.
