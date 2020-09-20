 Skip to main content
SIU launches probe after missing Vancouver man dies of gunshot wound in Ontario

DRYDEN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a 24-year-old Vancouver man in northwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police began a missing person’s investigation on Sept. 12 after finding an abandoned car parked by tracks near Dryden, Ont.

The car was traced to a man the OPP eventually identified as Nazariy Geletiy of Vancouver.

The SIU says officers found Geletiy in a wooded area near Machin, Ont, on Saturday, at which point an interaction took place and he sustained a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, but died on Sunday afternoon.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

