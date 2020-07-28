Small plane carrying two people crashes at remote site east of Vancouver

A small plane has crashed at a remote site east of Vancouver.

The Transportation Safety Board confirms it is aware of the crash, which the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says happened Monday.

Crews responded to a rough airstrip at the remote northern end of Stave Lake, north of Mission, after receiving a call at about 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the rescue centre say a single-engine Cessna 170 was carrying two people when it went down.

Mission RCMP and ambulance paramedics also responded.

The condition of the two aboard has not been confirmed and a cause of the crash is still being determined.

