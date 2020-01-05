Snowfall warnings in place for stretch of Coquihalla highway: Environment Canada

Open this photo in gallery The latest warning comes after a significant snowfall in the area over the weekend. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada says a large stretch north and east of Vancouver can expect to see more heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours.

The agency says heavy periods of snow between Hope and Merritt along the Coquihalla highway may result in accumulations of up to 10 centimetres today and again overnight.

Additionally, it says heavier snowfall will begin Monday morning with accumulations likely exceeding 15 centimetres on Monday.

It says drivers may experience sudden drops in visibility, urging them to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if necessary.

The latest warning comes after a significant snowfall in the area over the weekend.

Avalanche Canada declared high and considerable avalanche danger ratings for several areas in the province at alpine, treeline and below treeline elevations.

