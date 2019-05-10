 Skip to main content

British Columbia Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby, B.C.; RCMP

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby, B.C.; RCMP

BURNABY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

RCMP in British Columbia say a toddler has died after being left in a vehicle for hours during a spring heat wave.

Mounties in Burnaby say officers responded late Thursday afternoon to a report of an unconscious 16-month-old who was in a car near the city’s Central Park.

RCMP say the tot was taken to hospital and declared dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Andy Watson with the BC Coroners Service confirms the child was a boy and says the office is in the early stages of its investigation.

Police say initial information provided to officers was that the child had been left unaccompanied in the car for a number of hours.

They say the infant’s father was found at the scene and both parents are co-operating in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

RCMP Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh says investigators are interviewing witnesses and can’t release further information at this time.

She says police are asking parents to be aware of the dangers of leaving children in vehicles, especially as the weather gets warmer.

“Police are also asking that parents are vigilant when transporting their children, double-checking the back seat of the vehicle to ensure it is clear before parking and leaving the vehicle,” she says in a statement.

Several heat records were broken across the province on Thursday. In Metro Vancouver, temperatures inland reached into the mid-20s C.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter