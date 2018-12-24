TSB investigating close call between plane, vehicle at southeastern B.C. airport

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between a passenger plane and a vehicle at the Trail airport in southeastern British Columbia.
In a statement issued Monday, the board said a Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C was coming in for a landing on Dec. 12 when the runway incursion took place.
It says the plane was approaching Runway 16 while a crew in an airport vehicle was performing an inspection on the same runway.
“The vehicle was able to get to the main apron just before the aircraft reached the runway/taxiway intersection, thereby avoiding a collision,” the statement said.
There were 19 passengers and two crew aboard the aircraft that was arriving from Vancouver.
No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.
Neither Pacific Coastal nor a representative for the Trail airport could immediately be reached for comment.
