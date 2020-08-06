Vancouver health authorities warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Lions Bay Beach Park

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning the public about a possible exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at Lions Bay Beach Park.

The health authority says the possible exposure occurred on July 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

A statement from Vancouver Coastal Health says the exposure is believed to be low-risk, but anyone who was at the park on those days needs to self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health is also warning of a public exposure at the Hookah Lounge on King George Boulevard.

It says in a statement that the potential exposure was over two early mornings, between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 1 and 2.

B.C. recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no new deaths.

