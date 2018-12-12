 Skip to main content

Canada Vancouver police investigating after child lured from school playground, sexually assault

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Vancouver police investigating after child lured from school playground, sexually assault

The Canadian Press

Vancouver police say a man lured a six-year-old girl from an elementary school playground and sexually assaulted her.

Police say it happened on Dec. 5 when the girl was in the playground area outside Sexsmith Elementary School in south Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette says the man took her to a nearby location where he assaulted her and brought her back to school the same day, but police weren’t notified until late the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s continuing to get support from us, and from the Vancouver School Board and her family. She is safe. There is no reason to believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other,” Doucette says.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man, about 30 years old, with brown or grey hair and wearing grey pants.

The department’s sex crimes unit is looking for dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been driving in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Doucette says in a release the department’s top priority is public safety, especially a child’s well-being.

“Our detectives have now had an opportunity to speak with the victim and follow up on leads and are using the information to ask for the public’s help. We want to hear from anyone who could have seen something or may have dash-cam footage,” he says.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season