British Columbia

Vancouver police seek help in finding man accused of trying to steal seaplane

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Police are looking for help in finding a man they accuse of breaking into Harbour Air’s seaplane terminal on Vancouver’s waterfront last Friday and trying to steal one of its aircraft.

A suspect in a break and enter at the Harbour Air seaplane terminal in Vancouver is seen in this handout photo taken from surveillance video.

HO/The Canadian Press

Const. Tania Visintin of Vancouver police says a man described as white and in his 40s was allegedly able to break into the terminal and one of the seaplanes tied to the dock.

But when he started the plane and attempted to taxi away, police say he hit several other docked planes, ripping the wing off one and severely damaging another.

Visintin says police believe the suspect has a working knowledge of planes.

Investigators want to speak to anyone in the aviation community or the public who may be able to identify him.

Visintin says the attempted theft of a plane is unusual.

“This was a very dangerous situation and we are thankful that no one was injured,” Visintin says in a statement on Wednesday.

Police describe the man as being about five feet 10 inches tall, with average build, a slightly receding hairline and pronounced brow ridge. He was wearing a red long-sleeved zip-up sweater and dress shoes.

