Canada Weather warnings issued for southern, northeast B.C. as powerful storm sweeps through

Weather warnings issued for southern, northeast B.C. as powerful storm sweeps through

The Canadian Press
Most of southern British Columbia and part of the northeastern corner of the province are covered by weather warnings or special weather statements as the latest storm sweeps through.

Rainfall warnings are posted for Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, with Environment Canada saying 50 millimetres could drench those regions by Friday, while wind warnings cover the entire south coast.

Gusts of 90 kilometres to 100 kilometres per hour are forecast and powerful winds have already prompted BC Ferries to cancel numerous sailings to and from Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay, Powell River and the Gulf Islands.

The weather office says the wind storm will be significant and will likely cause widespread damage before easing by evening.

Snowfall or winter storm warnings are also up for mountain passes to and from the Interior with Environment Canada advising of rapidly accumulating snow on sections of the Sea-to-Sky, Coquihalla, Highway 3 and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Peace River and surrounding areas of northeast B.C., while special weather statements for the Cariboo, 100 Mile, Thompson and Okanagan warn those regions should see potentially damaging winds later in the day.

