Open this photo in gallery: A Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto on Jan. 27, 2014.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Workers at the Hudson’s Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-417, the union that represents the workers, says talks have been ongoing since July without success.

It says it met with Hudson’s Bay and a mediator at the British Columbia Labour Relations Board on Tuesday but could not reach an agreement, adding the company didn’t budge on its proposal of a 1-per-cent wage increase for each year of the contract.

The union says it issued a 72-hour strike notice to the company on Wednesday and the job action officially began at 9:30 a.m. local time Sunday.

Hudson’s Bay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union is encouraging the public to avoid shopping at the store until this labour dispute is resolved.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said this comes at the busiest holiday time for the business and aims to “send a message loud and clear that this is unacceptable.”

“Our members will not put up with these bullying tactics from the company any longer,” Mr. Lawrence said in a news release.

“We encourage customers to shop at the mall but respectfully ask that they honour our legal picket line and find their gifts elsewhere.”

The picket lines will only be set up outside the Hudson’s Bay entrances to the mall, Mr. Lawrence added.