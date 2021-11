A powerful rain storm swept across southern British Columbia, unleashing floods and mudslides from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border, trapping motorists, closing major highways and forcing the evacuation of thousands. Rescue crews will spend Tuesday searching for people who may have been trapped in debris from mudslides on B.C. highways, after helicopters worked to ferry out 275 people from a slide site on Highway 7.

