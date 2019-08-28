Latest EQAO results show elementary school math scores continue to fall as Ontario looks to rewrite curriculum

Open this photo in gallery Grade 6 students work as a group on their EQAO standardized test prep at a middle school in Brampton, Ont. in this 2013 file photo. J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Math scores continue to fall as more and more Ontario elementary school students struggle to meet provincial standards, according to the latest standardized test results released Wednesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the results “disappointing.” He said the province will embark on a curriculum rewrite and in the meantime invest $55-million in schools this year to train educators and expand online tutoring for students.

Results from the province's Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) showed that the proportion of Grade 3 students who meet provincial standards on math tests has also dropped, from 61 to 58 per cent in the 2018-19 academic year.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of Grade 6 children who met provincial standards dipped to a record low in the 2018-19 academic year: Fewer than half – 48 per cent – met the provincial standard in math, a decline of one percentage point from the previous year and two percentage points lower than three years ago. (The provincial standard is equivalent to a B grade.)

The EQAO said research has shown that for students in those grades, their basic math skills are stronger than their ability to apply those skills to a problem or think critically to find an answer.

The Progressive Conservative government has been critical of the former Liberals math curriculum, saying that it focused on so-called “discovery math” and failed to teach children the basics in the early years.

Asked about EQAO’s research showing children don’t lack the fundamentals, Mr. Lecce said it was premature to comment on the curriculum rewrite that is underway.

“What I’ve overwhelmingly heard from parents ... was that math scores, in the context of EQAO, the retention of knowledge and the application of that knowledge in the context of young people’s lives ...was not meeting basic standards, including the provincial standards,” he told reporters at a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

Math has emerged as a challenge in many parts of the country and ignited debate on how the subject is being taught in classrooms. Parents have been appealing to the ministries of education to take a back-to-basics approach to teaching math, emphasizing repetition and drills over problem solving.

Increasingly, however, university programs and governments have turned their attention to teachers’ math skills and training. Several universities, including University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, have started introducing courses for student teachers on math basics.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario government has gone a step further making the province the first in the country to require student teachers pass a math proficiency test before they can receive their teaching license.

Details of the math proficiency test were first reported in The Globe and Mail earlier this week. It will be developed and marked by the EQAO and teacher candidates will need a mark of 70 per cent or higher in each of the two sections – math content and pedagogy – in order to successfully pass the test.

At least 70 per cent of the test, which will be in place for the upcoming academic year, will assess teacher candidates on content, including fractions, percentages and other arithmetic. The rest of the assessment will test them on how to teach the subject in the classroom, according to a memo sent last week by deputy education minister Nancy Naylor to the deans of education at postsecondary institutions.

Some jurisdictions in the U.S. also have future teachers write math tests.

Teachers’ unions in Ontario, however, object to a math test, arguing that money would be better spent on professional development. They say that the government is making changes based on standardized-test results, which is a snapshot and does not paint an accurate picture of student learning.

The EQAO scores also showed that literacy results were fairly consistent among elementary school students within the past several years. There was, however, a slight decline in the number of Grade 3 students who met the provincial standard in writing.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.