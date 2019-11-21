 Skip to main content

Education

Register
AdChoices

Ontario reducing online learning requirement for high schoolers from four courses to two

Caroline Alphonso Education Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said his government would change requirements for e-learning courses.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is walking back on one of its education policies, and will now require high school students in the province to take two online courses to graduate instead of the initial plan of four.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Thursday that it is important that students graduate with the “skills and technological fluency” they need in the labour market.

“Research tells us that all students can be successful in online learning if they have the right supports,” Mr. Lecce said at a press conference in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement had few details, except that the changes will be phased in starting in the next academic year and the delivery of all online courses will be centralized.

The government’s move to mandate two online courses out of the 30 needed to graduate would make it an anomaly among jurisdictions around the world. Several U.S. states, including Michigan and Florida, require one online credit in high school.

According to research from People for Education, an average of only five percent of Ontario students per high school earn credits through online courses.

The government first proposed in March that students would need four online courses to graduate. Mr. Lecce said the decision to scale back to two was made after receiving feedback from educators, students and families.

The move also comes as the government attempts to portray itself as being reasonable in discussions with teachers’ unions.

Both the public elementary and high school teachers’ unions are in strike positions.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will begin work to rule next week. The union said its partial withdrawal of services will affect ministry and school board administrative tasks, and not those that affect students.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said on Thursday that it, too, would withdraw some of the services its members provide, including not participating in standardized testing or providing comments on report cards.

Government officials said the online courses would have an average of 35 students.

The government recently said that it has proposed to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation that it would move class averages to 25 students for in-school classes. That would be an increase from last year’s average of 22 students but a softening of its previous proposal of 28.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter