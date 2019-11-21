Ontario reducing online learning requirement for high schoolers from four courses to two

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said his government would change requirements for e-learning courses. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is walking back on one of its education policies, and will now require high school students in the province to take two online courses to graduate instead of the initial plan of four.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Thursday that it is important that students graduate with the “skills and technological fluency” they need in the labour market.

“Research tells us that all students can be successful in online learning if they have the right supports,” Mr. Lecce said at a press conference in Toronto.

The announcement had few details, except that the changes will be phased in starting in the next academic year and the delivery of all online courses will be centralized.

The government’s move to mandate two online courses out of the 30 needed to graduate would make it an anomaly among jurisdictions around the world. Several U.S. states, including Michigan and Florida, require one online credit in high school.

According to research from People for Education, an average of only five percent of Ontario students per high school earn credits through online courses.

The government first proposed in March that students would need four online courses to graduate. Mr. Lecce said the decision to scale back to two was made after receiving feedback from educators, students and families.

The move also comes as the government attempts to portray itself as being reasonable in discussions with teachers’ unions.

Both the public elementary and high school teachers’ unions are in strike positions.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will begin work to rule next week. The union said its partial withdrawal of services will affect ministry and school board administrative tasks, and not those that affect students.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said on Thursday that it, too, would withdraw some of the services its members provide, including not participating in standardized testing or providing comments on report cards.

Government officials said the online courses would have an average of 35 students.

The government recently said that it has proposed to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation that it would move class averages to 25 students for in-school classes. That would be an increase from last year’s average of 22 students but a softening of its previous proposal of 28.

