COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ontario and Quebec

Ottawa has been buying tens of millions of doses of various vaccines and co-ordinating with the provinces, territories and First Nations to deliver them as quickly as possible. The first vaccinations are underway in Ontario and Quebec.

Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Canada to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A health-care worker watches as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal. The long- term care facility is slated to be one of the first in Canada to administer the vaccine. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Healthcare workers unpack a shipment of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines to the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home in Quebec City, Quebec.. PAT LACHANCE/Reuters 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Cecile Lasco, a personal support worker, is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Nurse Lucky Aguila is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Photo released by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS)of Quebec shows Saint-Antoine long-term care home resident Gisele Levesque, 89 years old, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Quebec City. PATRICK LACHANCE/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, arrives at a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal. ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, answers questions from the media during a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal. ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 12