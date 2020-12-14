 Skip to main content
In Photos

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ontario and Quebec

Ottawa has been buying tens of millions of doses of various vaccines and co-ordinating with the provinces, territories and First Nations to deliver them as quickly as possible. The first vaccinations are underway in Ontario and Quebec.

Open this photo in gallery:

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Canada to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A health-care worker watches as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal. The long- term care facility is slated to be one of the first in Canada to administer the vaccine.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Healthcare workers unpack a shipment of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines to the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home in Quebec City, Quebec..

PAT LACHANCE/Reuters

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Toronto.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Cecile Lasco, a personal support worker, is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Nurse Lucky Aguila is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo released by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS)of Quebec shows Saint-Antoine long-term care home resident Gisele Levesque, 89 years old, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Quebec City.

PATRICK LACHANCE/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, arrives at a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.

ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, answers questions from the media during a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.

ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A healthcare worker waves at journalists after a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.

ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

12 of 12

