COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ontario and Quebec

Ottawa has been buying tens of millions of doses of various vaccines and co-ordinating with the provinces, territories and First Nations to deliver them as quickly as possible. The first vaccinations are underway in Ontario and Quebec.
Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Canada to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
A health-care worker watches as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides CHSLD in Montreal. The long- term care facility is slated to be one of the first in Canada to administer the vaccine.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Healthcare workers unpack a shipment of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines to the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home in Quebec City, Quebec..
PAT LACHANCE/Reuters
Tamara Dus, director of University Health Network Safety Services, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Toronto.
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
Cecile Lasco, a personal support worker, is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto.
CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters
Nurse Lucky Aguila is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto.
CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters
Photo released by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS)of Quebec shows Saint-Antoine long-term care home resident Gisele Levesque, 89 years old, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Quebec City.
PATRICK LACHANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, arrives at a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.
ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images
Gloria Lallouz, the first person to be vaccinated at the center, answers questions from the media during a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.
ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images
A healthcare worker waves at journalists after a press conference organized at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Center in Montreal.
ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images
