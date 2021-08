Some of the largest and most dangerous fires are burning in the southern Interior in the Kamloops fire centre where most of the new evacuation orders have been issued. Andrew Roebbelen with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said there are 29 evacuation orders affecting over 1,400 properties in the area.

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 1 of 12 Shrouded in wildfire smoke, a firefighting boat is tested on Kamloops Lake in Savona, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 12 The remains of a recreational vehicle destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire is seen on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 3 of 12 Wildfire smoke hangs in the air as mountain goats stand on a small hill in Walhachin, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 4 of 12 A Canadian Pacific freight train travels on tracks covered with fire retardant in an area burned by wildfire above the Thompson River near Lytton, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 12 Motorcyclists stopped at a gas station watch as a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire rises into the sky from the fire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 12 A property destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire is seen near Lytton, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 7 of 12 A motorist travels past fenced off properties that were destroyed when the Lytton Creek wildfire swept through the community on June 30, in Lytton, B.C., on, August 15, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 8 of 12 The remains of a large structure and vehicles destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire are seen on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 9 of 12 Houses are seen in front of a mountainside burned by wildfire in Spences Bridge, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 10 of 12 Robert Hugh looks through the remains of the home he shared with his partner Michelle Maisonneuve that was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 11 of 12 Monte Lake residents listen during an impromptu community meeting with B.C. MLA Ellis Ross after numerous homes in the community were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire, east of Kamloops, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 12 of 12

