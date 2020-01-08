In photos: Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. A pair of university lecturers and students were among the 63 Canadian victims.

Open this photo in gallery: Rescue workers at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A security official examines a piece of wreckage at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Passengers' belongings at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: An engine lies on the ground after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. -/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. -/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport. IRAN PRESS/Reuters 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. -/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: In this photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, showing the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. The Associated Press 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Debris is scattered over a soccer field near the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: First responders at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service 11 of 12