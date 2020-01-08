 Skip to main content

Canada

In photos: Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. A pair of university lecturers and students were among the 63 Canadian victims.

Rescue workers at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

A security official examines a piece of wreckage at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

Passengers' belongings at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

An engine lies on the ground after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran.

-/AFP/Getty Images

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran.

-/AFP/Getty Images

Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.

IRAN PRESS/Reuters

Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.

Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran.

-/AFP/Getty Images

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, showing the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran.

The Associated Press

Debris is scattered over a soccer field near the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

First responders at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

A relative of a passenger grieves at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times News Service

