Snow sculptures in Montreal

Published January 26, 2021 Updated January 26, 2021 With less activities and more time spent outdoors, people have turned to snow to unleash their creativity Montrealers Audrey Mouchet and Lucie Thominet build a skull inspired by Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or Day of The Dead, in Parc La Fontaine on January 17, 2021. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Snow sculptures are created in all shapes and sizes in Parc La Fontaine. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail A dog on a bench. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail A snowman wearing a toque. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Victoria Dirollo plays on a snow pathway. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail A lion sculpted out of snow. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail A bear with sticks for claws. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Larger than life cat. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Physical distancing not needed between these snow sculptures Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Baby Yoda as seen in the popular television series The Mandalorian. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Some of the snow creations blend into the environment. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Cats playing on a ledge. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail Noémie Deloire and Maxime Delespene build a dolphin as the sun sets. Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail