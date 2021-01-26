 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Snow sculptures in Montreal

With less activities and more time spent outdoors, people have turned to snow to unleash their creativity

Open this photo in gallery:

Montrealers Audrey Mouchet and Lucie Thominet build a skull inspired by Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or Day of The Dead, in Parc La Fontaine on January 17, 2021.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

1 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Snow sculptures are created in all shapes and sizes in Parc La Fontaine.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

2 of 13

A dog on a bench.

A dog on a bench.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

3 of 13

A snowman wearing a toque.

A snowman wearing a toque.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

4 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Victoria Dirollo plays on a snow pathway.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

5 of 13

A lion sculpted out of snow.

A lion sculpted out of snow.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

6 of 13

A bear with sticks for claws.

A bear with sticks for claws.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

7 of 13

Larger than life cat.

Larger than life cat.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

8 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Physical distancing not needed between these snow sculptures

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

9 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Baby Yoda as seen in the popular television series The Mandalorian.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

10 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Some of the snow creations blend into the environment.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

11 of 13

Cats playing on a ledge.

Cats playing on a ledge.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

12 of 13

Open this photo in gallery:

Noémie Deloire and Maxime Delespene build a dolphin as the sun sets.

Stephanie Foden/The Globe and Mail

13 of 13

