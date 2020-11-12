12-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Toronto shooting dies from injuries, police say

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet in a weekend shooting has died from his injuries.

Police had said the boy was out shopping with his mother on Saturday when two men allegedly shot at a moving vehicle in the area.

A 17-year-old boy and two men in the vehicle were wounded but released from hospital later.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had said earlier this week that the 12-year-old boy was in life-threatening condition.

Rashawn Chambers, 24, and 25-year-old Jahwayne Smart were arrested in connection with the shooting and each face 28 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police have said the shooting was gang-related.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.