Arrests made in Toronto gang-related shootings that killed, injured bystanders

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’ve arrested suspects in two high-profile shootings in which innocent bystanders were caught in the crosshairs of alleged gang-related violence.

Chief Mark Saunders says the arrests came Tuesday afternoon while officers were searching a home in neighbouring York Region.

Saunders says officers arrested two suspects who had been the subject of Canada-wide search warrants for at least the past two years.

T’Quan Robertson was wanted on two counts of attempted murder related to a shooting at a playground that injured two sisters, ages five and nine.

Alexander Fountain was wanted in connection with the 2017 death of 24-year-old Samatar Farah, who police have previously said was an innocent victim in a turf war between members of rival housing complexes.

Saunders says more information on both arrests, as well as the ongoing investigation that produced them, is expected on Wednesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines.

