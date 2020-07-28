Arrests made in Toronto gang-related shootings that killed, injured bystanders

Toronto police say they’ve arrested suspects in two high-profile shootings in which innocent bystanders were caught in the crosshairs of alleged gang-related violence.

Chief Mark Saunders says the arrests came Tuesday afternoon while officers were searching a home in neighbouring York Region.

Saunders says officers arrested two suspects who had been the subject of Canada-wide search warrants for at least the past two years.

T’Quan Robertson was wanted on two counts of attempted murder related to a shooting at a playground that injured two sisters, ages five and nine.

Alexander Fountain was wanted in connection with the 2017 death of 24-year-old Samatar Farah, who police have previously said was an innocent victim in a turf war between members of rival housing complexes.

Saunders says more information on both arrests, as well as the ongoing investigation that produced them, is expected on Wednesday.

