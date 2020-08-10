 Skip to main content
Black people ‘disproportionately’ arrested, charged, subjected to use of force by Toronto police: report

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Thousands of people take part in a demonstration in Toronto, on June 19, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s human rights commission has found that Black people in Toronto are “disproportionately” arrested, charged and subjected to use of force by the city’s police force.

In a report released this morning, the commission finds that Black people are more likely to be “arrested, charged, over-charged, struck, shot or killed by Toronto police.”

The findings are part of the commission’s second interim report into anti-Black racial profiling and discrimination by the Toronto Police Service.

Titled “A Disparate Impact,” the report analyzed Toronto police data from 2013 to 2017.

It found that despite the fact Black people represent only about 8.8 per cent of the city’s population, they represented almost a third of all charges in the data.

University of Toronto criminology professor Scot Wortley, who led the analysis, says the findings warrant “significant reform.”

