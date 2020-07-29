Child dies after falling from balcony in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a child is dead after falling from a balcony in the city’s north end.
Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
They say medics tried to save the child’s life at the scene but they were eventually pronounced dead.
Police say they’re still investigating the incident.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
