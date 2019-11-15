 Skip to main content

Toronto

Crews fight major apartment building fire in Toronto, six people rescued

The Canadian Press
Fire crews have rescued at least six people from a burning apartment building in Toronto.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says a fire was reported late Friday afternoon in North York and the flames quickly spread in the building to multiple floors.

He says one person has been sent to hospital in stable condition and others have been treated by medics.

Pegg says about 100 personnel and 22 trucks are on the scene.

He says people from the building can take shelter in TTC buses that have been brought in.

Pegg says firefighters have a long night ahead of them.

