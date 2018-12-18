Dellen Millard gets third life sentence for killing father; not eligible for parole for 75 years

Convicted serial killer Dellen Millard will spend 75 years in prison after he was handed a rare third consecutive life sentence for first-degree murder Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has been convicted of killing his father, his mistress and a total stranger, all in a period of less than a year. He will be 102 years old before he is eligible for parole.

On Tuesday, Toronto Police Homicide Detective Sergeant Mike Carbone said Mr. Millard was “very sophisticated” as a killer.

“He was able to go between being a very normal person to being a very diabolical and violent individual,” he said.

In May, 2013, Mr. Millard – then 27 years old and the heir to his family’s aviation company, Millardair – was charged along with his friend Mark Smich with first-degree murder in the death of Ancaster father Tim Bosma – a 32-year-old man who crossed paths with his killers solely because of a pickup truck he had posted for sale online.

Mr. Bosma had taken the two men out for a test drive when they shot him and then burned his body in a 6,000-pound animal cremator Mr. Millard had purchased.

It was only after the high-profile arrest by Hamilton police in that case that Toronto investigators revisited two earlier cases to which Mr. Millard had ties: the death of his father, Wayne Millard, in November, 2012, and the disappearance of Laura Babcock in July, 2012.

The elder Millard’s death – a shotgun blast to the eye, as he lay in bed – was ruled a suicide at the time. And police had written off Ms. Babcock’s disappearance as a case of a runaway sex worker. Though her phone bill showed the last eight calls she made were to Mr. Millard, with whom she had been romantically involved, investigators had never followed up.

In April, 2014, Toronto police announced Mr. Millard would be charged with their murders as well – with Mr. Smich named as a co-accused in Ms. Babcock’s death. It’s believed her body too was burned in the animal cremator.

Mr. Millard and Mr. Smich were convicted in both, and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences (or 50 years before parole eligibility) for Mr. Bosma and Ms. Babcock’s deaths. Both men have filed appeals.

After Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell’s ruling Tuesday, Mr. Millard will now serve an additional 25 years for the murder of his father – bringing his total sentence to 75 years before parole eligibility.

It is believed to be the longest-ever sentence without parole eligibility in Ontario.

In New Brunswick, Justin Bourque, a Moncton man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in a shooting rampage in June, 2013, is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 75 years. He will be 99 before he is eligible.

In her decision Tuesday, Justice Forestell noted that the chance of rehabilitation for Mr. Millard is slim.

"I find that Dellen Millard is capable of gaining the trust of friends, relatives and strangers. Mr. Millard has, however, used his ability to gain such trust as a vehicle for planned and deliberate killings,” Justice Forestell said.

“While I accept that rehabilitation cannot ever be completely disregarded, the hope of the rehabilitation of Dellen Millard, in light of his pattern of offending, is so faint that it plays little role in the determination of a fit sentence.”

Outside the courthouse, Assistant Crown Attorney Jill Cameron said the public should be relieved that Mr. Millard will “never see the light of day.”

“He killed three people for different reasons in the span of a year, and the public definitely has to be protected from a person like him,” she said.