Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s east end has injured four people, leaving two in critical condition.

Const. Laura Brabant says police were called at around 8 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

She says a group of people had gathered in a parking lot just north of Highway 401.

Police say three men and one woman had gunshot wounds.

Two suffered life-threatening injuries, one is in serious condition and the other has minor injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.