Tiffany Wong skating in the Advanced Slalom race at the 'For Us By Us' event at Christie Pits Park in Toronto.Lucy Lu/The Globe and Mail

The Longboard Girls Crew of Canada and Toronto Girls Longboarding hosted their ninth annual “For Us By Us” day on Labour Day at Christie Pits Park in Toronto.

The Longboard Girls Crew is an international organization that aims to make the male-dominated sport of longboarding and skateboarding more inclusive. “For Us By Us” encourages women, trans and non-binary people to try longboarding in a supportive environment.

Longboards are stretched-out skateboards that are considered to be more stable. The event brought together both seasoned longboarders and beginners for a day of skating, games, and community-building.

