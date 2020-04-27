 Skip to main content
Lawsuit alleges City of Toronto violated shelter residents' rights during COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People are seen outside a shelter in downtown Toronto, on March 28, 2020.

Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

A Toronto drop-in centre is part of a group of organizations who have filed suit against the City of Toronto for its handling of the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit alleges the city has violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms of shelter residents and breached the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The groups allege the city have violated residents’ rights by not allowing for proper physical distancing rules inside shelters.

They are seeking immediate injunction in order to rectify the situation inside Toronto’s shelters.

The city says it is working tirelessly to rapidly find solutions for the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

They say they have opened 11 new sites and secured more than 1,200 hotel rooms to help give those living in shelters more space.

