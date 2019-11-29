 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Man charged in hit-and-run that sent toddler to hospital, but alleged driver still at large

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene after the SUV he was allegedly in mowed down a family, sending a toddler to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 40-year-old local man was arrested Thursday and faces five charges, including obstructing police and failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing bodily harm.

The man who was allegedly driving the SUV, 34-year-old Derek DeSousa, is still at large and wanted on charges including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges stem from an incident on the morning of Oct. 13, when a grey SUV allegedly ran a red light, mounted a sidewalk and hit three members of the same family.

The three people struck – a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy – were seriously injured.

The boy’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but police have since said that he’s expected to recover.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies