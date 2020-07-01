 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia public health warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Toronto-Halifax flight

The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia’s public health agency says people may have been exposed to COVID-19 last week on a flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The agency says the potential exposure occurred June 26 on WestJet flight WS 248.

The flight left Toronto at 10 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 1:04 p.m. that day.

The health agency says anyone on the flight may have been exposed to COVID-19, but passengers in seats A to C in rows 16 through 21 are at greater risk of exposure.

Officials are asking those passengers to call 811 for advice and to self-monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Nova Scotia has reported 1,063 cases of COVID-19 to date, including a new case that was identified on June 30.

