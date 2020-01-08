One-day teacher strike to close schools in eight boards in Ontario

Schools in several boards across the province will be closed today, as the union representing high school teachers stages a one-day strike.

It is the latest in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s series of rotating strikes during a contentious round of bargaining with the province.

President Harvey Bischof says he would call off the strike if the government agreed to return to last year’s class size levels, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce rejected the offer.

Teachers were angered when the government announced that average high school class sizes would jump from 22 to 28 and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The government has since scaled back those increases, to a 25 class size average and two e-learning courses, but the union says that’s not good enough.

Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two-per-cent wage increase, and the government offering one per cent.

