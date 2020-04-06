 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Ontario joins Quebec in restricting short-term rentals during coronavirus pandemic

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fairbnb, an activist coalition founded with hotel union and industry backing that lobbied Toronto to bring in yet-to-be enforced new rules limiting short-term rentals, welcomed Ontario’s move.

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Ontario has restricted the operations of online accommodation services such as Airbnb, issuing an order that limits short-term rentals to those “who are in need of housing during the emergency period.”

The province, which reined in its list of essential businesses last week as COVID-19 infections and deaths continued to rise, joins Quebec and several U.S. states and municipalities that have banned or restricted short-term rentals in the face of the pandemic.

The order under the province’s state of emergency applies to bookings made as of last Saturday. It was made as short-term rental hosts say business has all but completely collapsed.

Story continues below advertisement

Some have taken to advertising their units boasting of their extra cleaning procedures or pitching both downtown condos and rural cottages as COVID-19 “isolation” escapes. Health officials, and Premier Doug Ford, have warned city dwellers not to escape to cottage country, fearing small rural hospitals would not be able to handle the extra burden.

Under the province’s emergency order, hotels and motels are allowed to remain open and face no restrictions.

Fairbnb, an activist coalition founded with hotel union and industry backing that lobbied Toronto to bring in yet-to-be enforced new rules limiting short-term rentals, welcomed Ontario’s move.

The group had called on Mr. Ford last week to completely block Airbnb and other similar rentals, in order to stop people from travelling and spreading COVID-19.

Spokesman Thorben Wieditz said that while the order forbids non-essential tourism, it still allows for rentals to people who need housing, including health-care workers.

“I think they were careful to keep in a way for a host to actually rent out a place to a doctor or a nurse in Bobcaygeon or wherever. And I think that’s fair,” Mr. Wieditz said. “What you don’t see any more, we hope, is people travelling from Toronto to a place up north to self-isolate.”

He said COVID-19 had already prompted some Toronto condo buildings to ban short-term rentals. But he said his organization was still receiving complaints about loud parties in short-term rental suites as recently as last week, despite orders banning gatherings of more than five people.

Story continues below advertisement

Alex Dagg, a spokeswoman for Airbnb, said the company agreed that now was not the time for leisure travel. But she said Airbnb was pleased Ontario had still recognized that short-term rentals are needed for front-line responders or other workers requiring isolation.

The company has offered to reimburse hosts for 25 per cent of cancellation refunds – while also urging hosts to donate units or offer discounts for health-care workers.

Toronto actor and writer Marie Dame, who before the pandemic was busy renting out her two exposed-brick downtown lofts both for short-term rentals and photo shoots, said her business has completely evaporated.

This despite a recent ad offering one of her units as a “self-isolation sanity saver.” She said she hoped someone who needed a place away from vulnerable family members – or from a spouse who was driving them up the wall – would sign up for a discounted rate.

But she said most of her inquiries in the past few weeks have been from apparent scammers or people who didn’t respond to her requests for more information.

“I am not desperate,” Ms. Dame said. “But I am feeling it, and wondering about the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies