Open this photo in gallery: Grade six students at Rockford Public School are photographed on Jan 23, 2023.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

More than half of Ontario’s elementary school teachers and support workers say they have experienced an attempt of violence against them this academic year, according to a new survey.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the largest education union in the country, recently surveyed more than 76,000 members on workplace violence. About 32 per cent of members responded to the survey.

The results, released on Monday, showed that 52 per cent felt an attempt of physical force by students, and about two in five members said that violent behaviour was acted upon them.

Further, 35 per cent of teachers and support staff said their classrooms were evacuated because of a violent incident this school year. That means children had to immediately leave the room because another student was acting violently.

Karen Brown, ETFO’s president, said at a press conference on Monday that the results may “shock” the public, but the union has been hearing about the “pervasiveness of violence” in schools.

She said that the public education system is being underfunded by the province, and “student needs are going unmet.”

The vast majority of respondents say there has been more violence in schools and the severity of incidents are worse.

Safety and student behaviour, particularly in places like the Toronto District School Board, have made headlines this academic after several serious incidents of youth violence in and around school buildings. At the TDSB, officials say they have been working to address the root causes, and tackling the issue by working with community groups to develop programming for students.

ETFO and other teachers unions are in negotiations for a new contract. One of the items at the bargaining table is a call more resources and staff in schools.

The survey showed that teachers felt there were fewer supports, such as behaviour specialists, education assistants, guidance counsellors and child and youth workers.

About 70 per cent of members took sick leave to recover from physical injuries. A similar percentage of respondents said they went on sick leave to recover from the psychological or emotional turmoil caused by the violent incident.

The survey from ETFO echoes one released earlier this year by the Toronto School Administrators’ Association (TSAA), which represents 1,000 principals and vice-principals. It found that about 74 per cent of principals had challenges with student behaviour and about 80 per cent did not feel equipped to maintain school safety because they are not properly staffed.