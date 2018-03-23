Police charge suspect in assault of man with autism in Mississauga

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the beating of an autistic man at a Mississauga Ont., bus station, but are still seeking two others.

Peel regional police say a 29-year-old man with autism was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men began punching and kicking him.

Investigators say Windsor, Ont., police helped them arrest 25-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil on a charge of aggravated assault on Friday.

Officers say they also charged a 44-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Windsor man with accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, police identified another suspect in the case as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami. His lawyer, Jag Virk, has said Dhami is not guilty but will turn himself in to police.

Police say their warrant for Dhami is still outstanding, and say they’re also still seeking another man in the case who may go by the first name of Jason.