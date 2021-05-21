 Skip to main content
Principal continues testimony at trial for Toronto teacher charged in drowning death of student

A high school principal is continuing his testimony in the case of a Toronto teacher accused in the death of a teen who drowned during a wilderness field trip.

Monday Gala is taking the stand for a second day at the trial of Nicholas Mills, who is charged with criminal negligence causing death in the July 2017 incident.

Mills was a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute and led the canoe trip to Algonquin Provincial Park during which 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned.

Perry disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake, and his body was recovered the next day by police divers.

Prosecutors allege Mills neglected safety rules and requirements related to the trip.

During cross-examination today, Gala was pressed on whether he allowed Mills to bring his son on school excursions, including the Algonquin trip, despite his initial objection.

