Sentencing delayed for woman who threw chair from Toronto condo balcony

A young woman who threw a chair from a high-rise balcony in downtown Toronto has had her sentencing hearing delayed.
Marcella Zoia, 19, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November.
Last February, a video on social media showed Zoia throw a chair toward a busy highway.
Zoia is disputing that she posted the video to social media.
An agreed statement of facts said Zoia threw a lawn chair off a 45th-storey balcony.
There were several people walking through the area at the time, including a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured.
