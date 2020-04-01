Toronto announces stricter measures to enforce physical distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Eileen de Villa, the medical officer of health for the City of Toronto, is seen during a news conference in Toronto, in a Jan. 27, 2020, file photo. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health says she’s using her powers to issue new mandatory orders to keep people with COVID-19, and those suspected of having it, in self-isolation – threatening fines for those who fail to comply.

Saying she is deeply concerned about the rapid rise in cases of the virus, Dr. Eileen de Villa announced Wednesday she was issuing new “class orders” under the province’s Health Promotion and Protection Act. The orders give teeth to what had up to now been recommendations of 14 days of self-isolation for those who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it, and those have been in close contact with a positive case.

Dr. de Villa said the order was necessary, as there have been reports that people who were supposed to be in self-isolation had not been following the recommendations. Now, they could face fines of up to $5,000 a day. (A federal order already required those who have travelled outside the country to stay in 14-day self-isolation.)

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, issued a memo on Wednesday morning strongly recommending that local health units across the province take this action, as well as enhance their tracking of people who’ve had contact with COVID-19 patients – something Dr. de Villa said her staff was working on.

Amid a widespread business shutdown ordered by provincial officials, Dr. de Villa also said she’s advocating for the province to narrow its list of essential businesses allowed to remain open, but did not provide specifics.

Toronto Mayor John Tory warned Wednesday that COVID-19 cases and deaths were going in the wrong direction, and said restrictions and physical distancing would stay in place for 12 weeks – or longer.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, it has become absolutely clear that this is going to become a very long battle and that there is more to do,” Mr. Tory said.

The mayor warned that if Torontonians loosen their resolve and start to gather in groups as the spring weather improves, physical distancing and widespread shutdowns could remain in place for even longer. He had announced Tuesday that all city events, including the annual Pride parade, would be cancelled until June 30.

On Wednesday, he also said he had a draft bylaw prepared that would fine anyone who breaks the rules about staying two metres apart and gathering in groups of more than five, but had decided not to bring it into force yet.

The Mayor also repeated the “strong recommendations” for residents without COVID-19 symptoms: stay home and only go out for medical appointments, to buy food or medicine once a week, or for daily exercise or to walk a dog, while maintaining two metres of distance from others. Those over 70 should also stay home as much as possible.

Dr. de Villa said she was using the maximum powers under current laws, and Mr. Tory said the measures were “locking the city as much as any municipal government could.”

Toronto’s COVID-19 cases had increased by 500 per cent in just two weeks, said Dr. de Villa, warning that Toronto could face the same fate as Italy, Spain or New York City, where hospitals have been overwhelmed and deaths have skyrocketed.

The city said in a statement that as of March 31, it had 763 cases of COVID-19, with 66 in hospital, 33 in intensive care and eight deaths.

A 93-bed temporary pandemic response unit is being assembled at the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. The unit should be ready for COVID-19 patients in about two weeks. The Globe and Mail

