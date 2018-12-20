Toronto gets $7-million in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence

The federal government says it will give Toronto and its police force more than $7 million over the next five years to help fight an increase in gun violence in the city.
Bill Blair, the minister of border security and organized crime reduction, says $6.7 million will go toward community programs that address why young people turn to gangs.
He says Toronto police will receive $400,000 to help officers work with young people in eight neighbourhoods who are vulnerable to involvement in gangs and violence.
Toronto has seen a spike in shootings this year that police Chief Mark Saunders has said is largely due to a rise in gang violence.
Saunders says the money will help young men learn tools to use before turning to guns to solve problems.
Blair says the community programs will reach 1,350 young people over five years.
