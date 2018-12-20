 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto gets $7-million in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto gets $7-million in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec.13, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government says it will give Toronto and its police force more than $7 million over the next five years to help fight an increase in gun violence in the city.

Bill Blair, the minister of border security and organized crime reduction, says $6.7 million will go toward community programs that address why young people turn to gangs.

He says Toronto police will receive $400,000 to help officers work with young people in eight neighbourhoods who are vulnerable to involvement in gangs and violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has seen a spike in shootings this year that police Chief Mark Saunders has said is largely due to a rise in gang violence.

Saunders says the money will help young men learn tools to use before turning to guns to solve problems.

Blair says the community programs will reach 1,350 young people over five years.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers