Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and the suspect has been shot in the city’s west end.

Police say in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that both the officer and the suspect have been rushed to hospital.

No details were provided about the extent of their injuries.

Police say the incident occurred in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area around 1:30 p.m. today.

They say roads are blocked in the area.

No other information was immediately released.

The police investigation continues.