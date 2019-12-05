 Skip to main content

Toronto police arrest second suspect in alleged hit-and-run that injured toddler, two others

The Canadian Press

Toronto police have charged a man accused of mowing down three members of the same family in an alleged hit-and-run that sent a toddler to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested 34-year-old Derek DeSousa on Wednesday afternoon, well over a month after the incident that injured a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy.

Investigators have alleged an SUV mounted a sidewalk and hit the boy and two women before driving away on Oct. 13.

The boy, whose stroller was smashed to pieces, was initially listed in critical condition with a head wound, but police have said his condition has improved.

DeSousa is facing charges that include criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to stop causing bodily harm and driving under suspension.

Police had previously charged another man who they allege was a passenger in the vehicle and ran away after the crash.

