Toronto police arrest three men in connection with downtown shooting over long weekend

Toronto police say they have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in the city’s downtown core over the long weekend.
Police say they were called to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators say a man in a vehicle allegedly fired several shots at a group of people before driving away.
Police have said two men were injured in the shooting.
They say they arrested two Toronto men, aged 27 and 40, and a 29-year-old Brampton, Ont., man on Wednesday.
Investigators say they are still searching for another 27-year-old Toronto man.
