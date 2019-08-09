Toronto police arrest three men in connection with downtown shooting over long weekend

Toronto police say they have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in the city’s downtown core over the long weekend.

Police say they were called to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say a man in a vehicle allegedly fired several shots at a group of people before driving away.

Police have said two men were injured in the shooting.

They say they arrested two Toronto men, aged 27 and 40, and a 29-year-old Brampton, Ont., man on Wednesday.

Investigators say they are still searching for another 27-year-old Toronto man.

