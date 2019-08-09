 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto police arrest three men in connection with downtown shooting over long weekend

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in the city’s downtown core over the long weekend.

Police say they were called to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say a man in a vehicle allegedly fired several shots at a group of people before driving away.

Police have said two men were injured in the shooting.

They say they arrested two Toronto men, aged 27 and 40, and a 29-year-old Brampton, Ont., man on Wednesday.

Investigators say they are still searching for another 27-year-old Toronto man.

