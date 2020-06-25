Toronto police arrest two men, seek two more in connection with shooting at memorial for slain rapper

Toronto police say they’ve arrested two men and are searching for two more in connection with a recent shooting.

Police say the June 9 incident took place in a west-end parking lot where people were gathered to mourn Demarjio Jenkins, who performed under the name Houdini and was shot dead last month.

Supt. Steve Watts says a vehicle pulled up to the parking lot and an unknown suspect fired a shot, then some attendants fired back as the vehicle sped toward a busy highway, resulting in injuries to two men.

Watts says the two men they’ve arrested face 13 charges between them, including one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.

Police have issued warrants for two other men, aged 18 and 24.

They say the investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

